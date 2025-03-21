Husband And Wife Have A Friendly Competition To See Who Can Read The Most Books, But Now He Thinks His Wife Is Cheating

Reading books is fun, especially when family is involved.

This man and his wife have a friendly competition to see who can read more books.

It’s always been fun until recently when he started suspecting that his wife wasn’t really reading the books she claimed she read.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for making my wife prove she’s actually reading the books she claims to? My wife (32F) and I (34M) have a friendly competition every year. We aim to see who can read the most books. We’ve been doing this for years, and it’s always been fun.

This man noticed something suspicious about his wife’s reading pace.

But this year, I noticed something weird. She’s flying through books way faster than usual. Like, she’s reading 500-page books in a single day. She’s also working and doing normal life stuff.

He confronted her.

I got suspicious and asked how she’s reading so fast. And she just said she’s “getting better at speed reading.” I asked her basic questions about the books like main characters, plot points, etc.. But she couldn’t answer them.

He asked her to summarize a book she claimed to have read.

So, I jokingly said, “You’re not actually reading these, are you?” And she got really defensive. To settle it, I asked her to summarize one of her books over dinner. She got mad and refused.

He justified his reasons.

She said I was being controlling and that I was treating her like a child. I told her it’s not about control, it’s about fairness. If she’s actually reading, she should have no problem giving me a basic summary.

This got her upset.

Now, she’s upset. And she says I’m being a jerk for “policing her hobbies.” She also said I’m “sucking the fun out of it.” But I feel like if we’re competing, it should be real. AITA?

Maybe it’s time for this friendly competition to stop since it sounds like it’s not so friendly anymore.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Perhaps it’s about time to end a not-so-friendly competition.

