Husband Thinks They’re Paying His Mother-In-Law Too Much To Babysit Their Kids, But When They Put The Kids In Daycare, He Realizes Daycare Is Much More Expensive

AITA for telling my mom not to babysit anymore when my husband changed his mind? My husband is a lawyer, and I’m an engineer. We both have intense careers, but he wanted a second child. I was happy with our daughter, but he really wanted another child. We now have 2 daughters aged (3 and 1), and I came back from maternity leave, and my mom took over full-time caring for them.

We both work full time, so she takes them when we work. My mom is a nurse but quit to look after our kids. I insisted we should pay her the going rate for daycares in the area, which is around $1,500 a child.

So, we [paid] $3,000 for her to care for our children, cook for them, etc. She [also picked] them up sometimes, as we [needed] to be in the office early.

My husband complained a lot about how expensive it was to pay her. He makes $140k, and I make $110k, so we can afford to pay her.

But he thinks we are overpaying her and complained about it to her face. My mom is not very confrontational, but she got very upset. I argued with him on this for months until I decided it was better for her to go back to work and for us to use daycare.

Finding a daycare was hard and now we pay $1,800 a child for daycare, and daycares obviously will not pickup your children, nor will they cook for them. We have less time now and at a higher cost for our children to be sick a lot during the winter season.

So far this year, we have been sick, as an entire household, three times. I was on a business trip, and my husband was late picking up our children, which resulted in a $75 late charge, which my mom would have not charged extra for. My husband is now demanding that my mom leave her job to go back to babysitting our children. But I won’t let her because he did no research into the real cost of childcare and kept complaining how expensive it is even when I showed him.

My mom, even part time, makes $4,300 a month as a nurse, and I told my husband if we want her doing the child care, we need to pay her that amount. Remember, we already pay $3,600 for daycare. He wants her to go back to the $3,000 charge and is angry and claims my mom is asking for too much for such a simple job and that a grandma taking care of her grandchildren is a “privilege”.

I told her not to quit and that she isn’t babysitting, which reduces his number of free hours and makes our lifestyle harder. So, he is angry at me for demanding we pay her what I feel she is owed. My mom probably would do it for free if we wanted, but I definitely don’t think it’s fair. She needs to save for retirement, and she has bills as well. AITA here?

