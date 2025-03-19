‘I almost paid $800 to get it installed.’ – New Car Owner Learned A Valuable Lesson About Taking The Time To Read The Owner’s Manual To Learn About The Vehicle’s Features

Modern cars have a ton of amazing features, often having so many that the driver doesn’t even know about them all.

When this driver bought her new vehicle, she didn’t even find out it had Apple Car Play for 7 months!

She made a quick funny video about how happy she is that she didn’t have to pay to get it installed after all. The video shows her covering her mouth, with a caption that starts, “Just figured out after having my car for 7 months that I have Apple Car Play.”

She then reaches out and touches the console, ‘blessing’ it because she is so happy. The caption continues, “I just had to plug my phone into the car’s charging port.”

Ok, so it doesn’t have Bluetooth, but Apple Play works through the charging port, which is pretty nice.

The video then shows her covering her face in a look of embarrassment that she didn’t realize this before. The caption wraps up saying, “I almost paid $800 to get it installed.”

Yikes, that would have been a huge waste of money!

I’m glad that she ended up having the features that she needed, and that she didn’t have to waste that money.

It is always a good idea to read through your owner’s manual though.

Check out the video to see her fun reaction to this experience.

You can see the quick video here:

@shyanne.thylia To be fair I use a charging socket that goes into the cigarette lighter and never used the original port so I didn’t know. I just ordered something to make it wireless. ♬ original sound – Gypsy

Make sure to read on to see what the commenters say about it as well.

This person says her car doesn’t have wireless car play either.

This commenter points out that most cars with screens have CarPlay.

Here is someone else who discovered a feature way later than normal.

Take the time to learn about your car.

