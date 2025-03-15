‘I didn’t want to admit that I didn’t know that the whole time.’ – Macy’s Shopper Signed Up For A Credit Card But Was Too Embarrassed To Cancel It

Full disclosure: I’ve done something like this before.

I can’t quite remember where it happened, but I was young and impressionable and I allowed a worker to talk me into getting a store credit card…even though I didn’t want it and I had no intention of ever using it.

In this story, a TikTokker named Andrew told viewers about what happened when he had what he describes as an embarrassing moment at a Macy’s store.

Andrew told viewers, “I just signed up for a Macy’s credit card and didn’t do it on purpose.”

He said he bought hundreds of dollars worth of items at the Macy’s store and the worker checking him out asked him if he wanted to save $200 that day.

Andrew immediately said yes…and then the employee told him to fill out a form that asked for his Social Security number.

He said, “I was like, ‘Oh. I see what’s happening.’ I got embarrassed. I didn’t want to admit that I didn’t know that the whole time.”

Andrew completed the application and was approved.

The worker informed Andrew his credit limit would only be $100 to start and the man said to him, “That’s the lowest I’ve ever seen. Do you not make a lot of money?’”

Andrew sounded like he won’t be heading back to Macy’s anytime soon and he said, “So, I’m a JCPenney guy now.”

In the caption, he wrote, “Macy’s, how do I cancel this?”

Here’s the video.

He really blew it this time!

