‘I’m not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2.’ – Grocery Shopper Showed Us The Scams In The Cheese Aisle, And Many Of Us Can All Relate

There’s no getting around it: food is expensive.

And for a lot of us, the little luxury of going with the name-brand stuff is just out the window.

Like in this video from TikTok user @thedreyaface:

“I’m about to show y’all what type of person I am right now,” she says, hovering over bins of two options for sliced cheese.

She grabs the cheaper off-brand pack.

“Screw all that, $5 for cheese, when it’s $2?”

“No, I’m not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2. I don’t care if it melt or not.”

A lot of us can definitely relate:

Though some maintain a higher standard:

To some, it’s just not worth it:

Of course, you still gotta do math.

Now I really want a grilled cheese.

