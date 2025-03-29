‘I’m not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2.’ – Grocery Shopper Showed Us The Scams In The Cheese Aisle, And Many Of Us Can All Relate
by Ben Auxier
There’s no getting around it: food is expensive.
And for a lot of us, the little luxury of going with the name-brand stuff is just out the window.
Like in this video from TikTok user @thedreyaface:
“I’m about to show y’all what type of person I am right now,” she says, hovering over bins of two options for sliced cheese.
She grabs the cheaper off-brand pack.
“Screw all that, $5 for cheese, when it’s $2?”
“No, I’m not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2. I don’t care if it melt or not.”
@thedreyaface
I don’t care if it melt or not
A lot of us can definitely relate:
Though some maintain a higher standard:
To some, it’s just not worth it:
Of course, you still gotta do math.
Now I really want a grilled cheese.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.