‘I’m not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2.’ – Grocery Shopper Showed Us The Scams In The Cheese Aisle, And Many Of Us Can All Relate

by Ben Auxier

There’s no getting around it: food is expensive.

And for a lot of us, the little luxury of going with the name-brand stuff is just out the window.

Like in this video from TikTok user @thedreyaface:

“I’m about to show y’all what type of person I am right now,” she says, hovering over bins of two options for sliced cheese.

She grabs the cheaper off-brand pack.

“Screw all that, $5 for cheese, when it’s $2?”

“No, I’m not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2. I don’t care if it melt or not.”

I don’t care if it melt or not

A lot of us can definitely relate:

2025 03 07 22 21 20 Im not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2. Grocery Shopper Showed Us The Scams In The Cheese Aisle, And Many Of Us Can All Relate

Though some maintain a higher standard:

2025 03 07 22 21 39 Im not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2. Grocery Shopper Showed Us The Scams In The Cheese Aisle, And Many Of Us Can All Relate

To some, it’s just not worth it:

2025 03 07 22 22 04 Im not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2. Grocery Shopper Showed Us The Scams In The Cheese Aisle, And Many Of Us Can All Relate

Of course, you still gotta do math.

2025 03 07 22 23 11 Im not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2. Grocery Shopper Showed Us The Scams In The Cheese Aisle, And Many Of Us Can All Relate

Now I really want a grilled cheese.

