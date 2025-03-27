‘It holds 173 people. Two people are booked’. – Two Friends Got On A Flight For Her Bridal Shower And Discovered They Had The Jet To Themselves

Here’s one of my less popular personal opinions: private jet flights should be made illegal except for cases of medical emergency.

In an age of rising climate concern, a private jet flight is just about the most carbon-heavy thing an individual can do; it’s super wasteful and a sign you have too much money.

But what about accidental private flights?

Like the one these two friends found themselves on, as documented by TikTok user @natalie.wolfley:

“Guess what? We have the whole plane to ourselves.”

“We’re at the Salt Lake City airport and we’re flying home for the weekend. And this man says, ‘you have the whole plane to your guys yourselves.’ And I said jokingly, ‘oh my gosh, good. Because it’s my bridal shower.’ But he was like, being so serious. He’s not kidding.”

“It holds 173 people. Two people are booked.”

They picked out some fancy cakes to enjoy on their journey.

Were greeted by crew and called by name by the captain over the PA.

And even let into the cockpit after the plane had landed.

What a journey!

@natalie.wolfley The announcements they made on the plane were my favorite part! ♬ original sound – Natalie Wolfley

The flight must go on, it seems:

Southwest was pretty cool about it:

A five star experience?

Not the kind of thing you see every day.

Man. Imagine all the leg room.

