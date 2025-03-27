March 27, 2025 at 10:55 am

‘It holds 173 people. Two people are booked’. – Two Friends Got On A Flight For Her Bridal Shower And Discovered They Had The Jet To Themselves

by Ben Auxier

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

Here’s one of my less popular personal opinions: private jet flights should be made illegal except for cases of medical emergency.

In an age of rising climate concern, a private jet flight is just about the most carbon-heavy thing an individual can do; it’s super wasteful and a sign you have too much money.

But what about accidental private flights?

Like the one these two friends found themselves on, as documented by TikTok user @natalie.wolfley:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

“Guess what? We have the whole plane to ourselves.”

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

“We’re at the Salt Lake City airport and we’re flying home for the weekend. And this man says, ‘you have the whole plane to your guys yourselves.’ And I said jokingly, ‘oh my gosh, good. Because it’s my bridal shower.’ But he was like, being so serious. He’s not kidding.”

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

“It holds 173 people. Two people are booked.”

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

They picked out some fancy cakes to enjoy on their journey.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

Were greeted by crew and called by name by the captain over the PA.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

And even let into the cockpit after the plane had landed.

What a journey!

@natalie.wolfley

The announcements they made on the plane were my favorite part!

♬ original sound – Natalie Wolfley

The flight must go on, it seems:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

Southwest was pretty cool about it:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

A five star experience?

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

Not the kind of thing you see every day.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@natalie.wolfley

Man. Imagine all the leg room.

