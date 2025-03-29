Scammy Landlord Refuses To Give A Former Tenant His Security Deposit Back, So He Gets Him Arrested For Multiple Crimes

Would you rent a room from a landlord who was nice enough but who was also breaking the law?

The person in today’s story does just that, and he doesn’t seem bothered by it until the landlord refuses to give him his security deposit back after he moves out.

Now, it’s time for revenge, and it’s pretty easy to get revenge when you have evidence that someone is breaking the law!

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

Don’t Give Me Back My Deposit Have 3 Agencies Raid You Happened 1 year ago Set up LL = Land Lord I had rented out a room in a house with the current owner and occupant of the joint. I gave him a deposit to move in and the first months rent.

It was great, but eventually it was time to move.

Everything was good.

I did my job, I payed my rental obligation, privacy was respected. After 6 months of living with him I finally got a better paying job and left. The agreement was that when I left I would get my deposit back the week after.

Sounds like LL isn’t planning on paying back the deposit.

Week goes by LL “I’ll get it next week” another month goes by LL “I have not forgotten about you” Well now it’s been 2 months and he blocked my number. I’m mad as hell I want my money. Now, I plotted my revenge .

LL had some very bad habits.

See LL was a drug fanatic. Halfway through my first months rent he showed me in the basement of the house his 20 pot plants he was growing into mature plants to run a distribution ring. He also had a drug den room where he could use crack to get a fix along with ecstasy pills. While I worked hard at my job for not the greatest pay, He took unemployment and disability benefits while doping up back at home.

LL did a lot of illegal things.

LL also had an extensive weapons collection. Firearms which were not registered in his state as well as firearms not registered under him. LL also had his own drug dealer that would show up to drop off dope among other things. LL did this the entire course of me being there he thought he was safe until he started messing with my livelihood. So I wrote down everything I could remember and did my research.

He submitted the evidence.

Behold the powers of search engines and the internet. Bang “Crime Stoppers” fine print: Get 1000$ for your tip. BINGO. I fill out every minute detail, time stamps, photos of the growing operation. Photo of the house, contacts, his entire life I had information on. Submit everything and given credentials to wait.

His deposit wasn’t even that much.

My deposit was 350 so pocketing an extra 650.00 is completely worth it. He thought I wouldn’t be a snitch but you back stab me I’ll mess you over so hard. Parents lived in the neighboring town. I asked them to forward me the town news letters and I also looked at the county police and news updates.

He finally found out what happened.

4 months later I see it in bold. Drug operation busted. The Police got a wire tap warrant on his phone and staked out his property. The seriousness of drugs and weapons mixed, the ATF was also involved with the DEA. A swat team executed a search warrant and busted into his house in the early morning ours, around the times I told when he was asleep.

It gets even worse for LL but better for OP.

They seized everything. He is looking at about 40-60 years for his offenses. On top of that, the police also apprehended the other druggie who delivered to him in the middle of the night. I don’t know when afterwards but at some point in time Crime Stoppers helped me set up how I wanted my 1000$. The evidence was pretty good. I got my revenge but I also saved a community.

He did a really good thing by turning in LL. That wasn’t even revenge. That was putting a criminal behind bars.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests still trying to get the security deposit back.

This is a good point.

It does seem like this happens a lot.

Is this the golden rule?

Seriously, he should’ve just paid back the security deposit!

He deserved to go to jail.

