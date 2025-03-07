Lousy Next Door Neighbors Were No Good At Snow Removal, But Since They Were Jerks About It, No One Wanted To Help Them

Snow can be beautiful, but it can also be a pain in the back.

Rental House – Lack of Maintenance Some backstory: The house beside me was purchased by an investor and has 5 capable adults living there. They moved into the house in October 2023. The first winter, they shoveled snow once (Canada) and the summer, they mowed the grass only when bylaw notices were received. This winter, we have had a number of significant snowfalls, finally justifying my snowblower; I’ve used it 6x this winter and have shoveled probably 30 times. The neighbour has shoveled 0 times; last week they had a plow come out after receiving a bylaw notice but the plow did a terrible job and left a compact layer of ice 3″ thick.

Today: My next door neighbour was clearing snow from his car (6″ or 15cm last night) with what looked like a plastic cutting board. He got only the side and front window done. My snow brush was leaning up against my garage and I shoveled the side of the driveway facing him without saying a word. Then he tried to get out but was just spinning his tires. So he started shoveling a bit around his car.

I left my snowblower in the space closest to his house and cleared my walkway out of view. Then I saw him try to leave again, spin his tires… I took my snowblower across the street and cleared two neighbour’s driveways. His car is beached in the snow and it seems he’s abandoned the idea of leaving for the day.

