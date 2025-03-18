March 18, 2025 at 10:50 am

‘Make it make sense.’ – Shopper Bought A Case Of Sprite… But She Got Coke Instead

by Matthew Gilligan

I guess there was some kind of screw-up at the soda factory!

A woman named Meagan posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she realized that she unknowingly bought a case of Sprite that wasn’t exactly what it was advertising to be…

Meagan said that her husband bought the case of Sprite at a Walmart store and, when she opened one of the cans, she realized the liquid inside looked like Coke.

And that wasn’t the only can in the case like that!

Meagan said, “Every single one of these is pouring out Coke.”

She added, “Make it make sense.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker offered some advice.

And this viewer spoke up.

You don’t see that every day!

