Man Arrives At Urgent Care Seconds Before Closing, But Gets Turned Away After He Wastes Time Chatting

Closing time means the business day is over, but not everyone seems to understand this.

So, what would you do if someone tried to push their way in the door at the very last second?

Would you make an exception for them?

Or would you stand firm and stick to policy?

In the following story, an Urgent Care employee finds themselves in this exact predicament with a patient.

Here’s how it all went down.

Guy comes in seconds before closing get turned away I work at an Urgent Care, and we take patients up until closing, which is 10 pm. As I was locking the door last night, a guy and his 3 kids yanked it open as I had my hand on the lock. So I sit back down to register this final group of people and he finds a friend of his in the lobby.

Rather than registering, the father decided to chat with a friend.

Of course, the first thing he does is walk over to have a conversation, not even starting the registration process. I take a look at the clock at 10:01, and he’s not moving. So I shut off my computer and shut the lights off, which gets his attention. He walks over and, in the most snarky voice possible, says, “Me and my 3 kids need to be seen.”

His priorities were all wrong.

My response is, “Unfortunately, we only take patients till 10 pm, and that timeframe has passed.” He responds by saying he was in the building before 10 pm. Unfortunately, he was not a patient but a companion to the people he was talking to in the lobby. So I offer to walk them out so I can lock the door behind them. I was out at 10:05 pm and happy as a clam.

Yikes! That’s some bad luck.

It would’ve made more sense to immediately register and then chat with your friend.

