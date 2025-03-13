Man Asked His Dad To Replace The Perfume Bottle That He Broke, But Instead Of Replacing It, The Dad Offered Cash Compensation

Sharing is caring but not when it comes to an expensive bottle of perfume.

This man let his dad borrow his perfume collection, but his dad broke his favorite and most expensive bottle.

He asked his dad to replace it, but they got in an argument instead.

Read the story below to find out all the details.

AITA for demanding a new perfume bottle instead of the one my dad broke and refusing cash compensation? I (20M) have a decent perfume collection. I have about 15 bottles and growing. Most of them I bought with my own money. My dad is allowed to use my perfumes, and if he needed a bottle to take on a trip, all he needed to do was ask.

On a summer trip, I bought an expensive Guerlain bottle. I added it to my collection. It cost me about 450 dollars. It became one of my favorites.

My dad also liked it. The policy was the same. He could use it every day. With permission, he could take it with him on trips.

However, he was just on a work trip, and he took it without asking. I noticed it, when I saw it missing. After he came back, I asked him about the bottle. He told me he took it and accidentally dropped it, breaking it. It was about 80% full at the time.

He apologized. He offered to compensate me for the bottle. I told him how much it cost, and I said I need a new bottle, not the cash value.

It is not sold in our country. He is constantly on work trips abroad. This means, it’s easier for him to get a new bottle than for me to do it. He was annoyed when he learned about the cost.

He said, “I didn’t expect you to have such expensive perfumes.” He offered me 80% of its cost as compensation. But I insisted on a new bottle (not cash) as compensation. We got into a shouting match. After which, both of us are furious at each other. AITA?

Yikes! I’d be upset too. I think his dad should get him a replacement.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

