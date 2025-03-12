Man Blended His Family With His Second Wife Shortly After His First Wife Passed, And The Man’s Brother Told Him It’s His Fault His Kids Haven’t Adjusted To The Blended Family

It’s never fun to tell someone “I told you so…”

this person is over his brother’s antics and all he can do is sit back and watch as his brother made his life extremely complicated.

AITA for saying my brother created the mess blending his family and I can’t change that? “In the last 4 years my brother lost his first wife, the mother of his 13 year old son and 12 year old daughter.

He met his second wife at a widows support group and started hooking up with her within 8 months of both their spouses passings, introduced her to the kids and realized they didn’t like it, moved her in and married her anyway, had a kid with her and got her pregnant again (current).

He didn’t listen to his family’s advice.

Now he’s shocked the kids are disinterested in building a relationship with his wife and don’t consider his younger child or the unborn baby siblings. Family members suggested therapy to my brother a few times and giving the kids some more time to adjust to their mom being gone before moving in someone else and marrying her. I was one of them. But he dismissed it. He said everything would be fine.

It got ugly.

The part where I come in was brought up after a fight between him and the kid at our sister’s house. It was her 10 year old’s birthday and we were all present. Siblings photos were being taken throughout the party, both birthday kid and siblings and other siblings present. My brother wanted a photo of all three of his kids but the older two refused.

This is not one big happy family.

He tried to pass the 8 month old to them and neither would hold her. He said he wanted a sibling photo and they said it would be just the two of them then. It ended up in a fight over the half title and my brother asked if she was half of a person or half related to them. They said to them yes she was and so was the baby his wife was expecting.

The kids didn’t back down.

His son said he’d be out of the house before either would remember them so it wasn’t his problem to worry about their feelings when my brother brought up the feelings of the younger kids and how upset they’d be to have that rejection. Other stuff was argued over but the two kids made it clear they didn’t love their half sibling and weren’t willing to try and love her either.

He seems to expect a lot.

A few days after the party my brother came to my house and he said things were messed up and he was tired of our parents and sisters doing nothing to help. I asked what he expected them to do. He said we could all get through to his kids that they have another sibling and one more on the way and another mother figure and their family has grown and they need to be open to loving and accepting them. I pointed out our mom had spoken to them about it before, about at least not outright rejecting the idea of a friendly relationship but they were still unhappy with things and didn’t listen.

He keeps playing the blame game.

He said we could have done better. I told him we tried to tell him but he refused to listen and there was nothing more we could do. That he was their dad and had the final say.

Then he said we should do more. I said we couldn’t and that he made a mess of blending his family and there was nothing I or anyone could do to change it. I said the whole thing was on him.

He said I was as bad as our family and we’re meant to be brothers and where’s the compassion for him and his wife who lost spouses already and just wanted a family together before it was too late. AITA?”

This dad doesn’t seem to care about his kids’ feelings or the opinions of anyone else in his family unless they agree with him. He really needs to realize that he brought this mess on himself.

That’s your problem, brother!

