Man Brags About Dodging Child Support While Earning More Money, So His Sibling Exposes The Truth To The Child’s Mother

Some people go to great lengths to avoid financial responsibilities, even when it comes to their own children.

So, what would you do if you knew someone was deliberately underpaying child support while bragging about how much money they were really making? Would you stay out of it? Or would you make sure the truth came to light?

In the following story, one person decides they’ve had enough of their half-brother dodging his responsibilities. Here’s what happened.

Pay for your child I come from a family with divorced parents. My mother would often take my father or my half-brother’s father to court to ensure she got as much money as she could out of them. My half-brother works in trades and also does side jobs for cash (i.e., cash, unreported, and not paying taxes). While we get along, he wronged me in many ways, which I won’t bother getting into. But he’d also brag about how much he makes doing side jobs and what he’d buy. Well, he ended up ******** ** a woman he had met on ****** and then completely tried to ghost her. He deleted his facebook account, etc.

He switched employers but failed to tell the courts.

She lawyered up, and someone tracked him down to serve him papers. When he was served, he was working for one company and making a certain amount, so when he was served papers and went through the courts, he was ordered to pay a certain amount of child support. He then switched employers and was making significantly more, which meant he should have been paying more child support.

She informed the child’s mother so her nephew can have a better life.

At this point, he and my mother were bragging about not having to pay as much as he should. Any extracurricular activities I did were paid for through child support or by my Dad during visitation, and my half-brother wasn’t doing anything except watching the child during his now-required visitation. So, I created a fake Facebook account and informed the child’s mother of his new employment/higher pay so that he’d be paying the requisite amount of child support. Hopefully, that’d translate to the mother providing additional support/activities for my nephew.

Wow! That guy sounds like something else.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

It took decades for this woman to collect her child support.

According to this person, collecting past-due child support can take a while.

Here’s someone whose mother helps find fathers like this.

Now, this is messed up.

He needs to pay!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.