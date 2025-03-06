Man Gave His Female Friend A Pair Of Earrings As Christmas Gift, But She And Her Boyfriend Thought There Was A Romantic Intention Behind The Gift

Gift-giving among friends on Christmas is common.

This young man shares that he had given his female friend a quite nice pair of earrings.

This was meant to be a Christmas gift, and he said there were no romantic intentions behind it.

However, his friend and her boyfriend don’t seem to believe him.

Read the full story below.

AITA for giving my friend a Christmas present that her boyfriend thought was inappropriate? I (19M) got one of my friends (20F) a pair of earrings for Christmas. They weren’t cheap. But they weren’t insanely expensive either. We were hanging out with a group of friends on the 23rd when I gave them to her.

This man received a text message from his friend.

When she opened the present, she said, “Thank you.” She then put them in her pocket. A few hours later, I got a text from her saying that she “couldn’t accept the gift as someone with a boyfriend.”

He explained to her that there was no other meaning to it.

I had no intention of this being seen as a romantic gift in any way. I gave all of the friends I hung out with that day presents. I explained to her that I didn’t like her romantically and that even if I did, I wouldn’t try to get with her given that she has a boyfriend. She just texted me back “OK.”

Now, the boyfriend texted him telling him to stop flirting with his girlfriend.

A bit later, I got a text from her boyfriend (18M). He was telling me I needed to “back off and stop trying to be with her.” I brought this up with some other friends, showing them the texts, and they all said that she was being weird about it and that I was in the right.

His friend confirmed that it felt like there was a romantic intention behind it.

I brought it up again when I saw her at work earlier today. She said, “It didn’t matter what the intentions were” because she and her boyfriend both felt like there was a romantic intention. AITA?

Wow! Talk about overthinking the intentions behind a gift! He was just trying to be nice.

Jealousy and immaturity are quite common in young relationships.

