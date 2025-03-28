Man Installed Outdoor Christmas Lights Then He Never Has To Take Down, But When His Neighbor Did The Same Thing, It Turned Into A Competition

In some towns, neighbors can be quite competitive.

This man installed outdoor lights for Christmas that he can keep up all year.

His wife asked him to keep the lights solid after the holiday season instead of doing a light show.

He was okay with this for awhile, but then he saw the neighbor’s house!

Check out the story below for all the details.

Govee permanent outdoor lights My wife is super thrilled with me right now. I installed Govee permanent lights before Christmas this year. So, I never had to hang more again. I like the ability to do light shows and all that from the comfort of inside, on my phone.

His wife wasn’t happy with the light show.

Anyway, I was the only person in our neighborhood to have them at the time. After Christmas, my wife wasn’t happy with the light shows year round. Instead, she asked that I leave them solid if I was going to keep them on at all. Okay, no problem. Until tonight.

This man noticed that the neighbor installed their own lights, too.

I got home, and to my surprise, our next-door neighbor installed some of their own. And had a show going. We don’t know them, by the way.

He made it a mission to one up their neighbor’s lights.

I do not want to take shots fired over the bow lightly. So, I have now made it my personal mission to “one up” their light show with my own. My wife is less than pleased.

Nothing like a friendly neighborhood light show competition!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user thinks a competition isn’t necessary.

While this person says it’s more of a skirmish.

You would be a fun neighbor, says this person.

Uh oh! An honest opinion here.

And finally, another valid point from this user.

Sometimes, a little friendly competition can really brighten things up.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.