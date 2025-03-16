Man Let His Friend Borrow His Motorcycle For Just One Ride, But His Friend Crashed It And Now Is Refusing To Help Pay For The Repairs

A friend of mine used to work at a motorcycle dealership.

When making a sale, he’d always ask what kind of helmet they wanted to add.

If they said they wouldn’t be using a helmet, he’d ask what color coffin they wanted.

Motorcycles are dangerous, and you have to take every angle of that into account if you’re going to buy one, as was learned by the motorcycle owner in this story.

Thankfully, nobody got hurt, but the friendship may be beyond repair.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for expecting my friend to pay for my wrecked motorcycle? I (27M) bought my dream motorcycle last year, I was so proud of it, because I worked so hard to save up and pay cash for this bike (around 12k). This bike is my pride and joy

Then, Steven enters the picture.

A few days ago, my friend (let’s call him Steven) asked if he could ride my motorcycle. I was hesitant because, even though he has a few years riding experience, this bike is so special to me and he tends to ride a little more aggressive than me. He insisted he’d be careful. After a lot of back and forth, I finally gave in

You can obviously see where this is going.

Not even 15 minutes later, I get a call — he crashed. Luckily, he wasn’t seriously hurt, just some scrapes and bruises, but my bike? Totally wrecked. We’re talking borderline unfixable, I think the frame may be bent beyond repair

So who is footing the bill?

So the problems started when money got brought up. I assumed he’d at least offer to pay for the damages, or at the very least, help with the repair costs and/or help with the cost for me to buy a similar bike. Instead, he just kept saying, “Accidents happen,” and that I “knew the risk” when I let him ride it. He even hinted that it was partially my fault for letting him take it in the first place because “I know how he rides”

If the shoe were on the other foot?

I told him that if the roles were reversed, I’d absolutely take responsibility. But he refuses, saying he doesn’t have the money and that I should just go through insurance. Problem is, I only have liability coverage (I know, stupid), so I’m stuck footing the bill

What a pickle he’s in now.

Now our friend group is slightly split. A couple people say I should’ve never let him ride it if I wasn’t willing to accept the risk. Most others think Steven is being a jerk for not owning up to his mistake and at least try to help. So, AITA for expecting him to pay for at least some of the damage?

Let’s see what the easy riders of Reddit think:

A few people chided him:

But the thing that came up over and over was a lawsuit:



Order in the court:

Also, a good friend shouldn’t be making it this hard.

What have we learned?

Motorcycles are seriously so incredibly dangerous.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.