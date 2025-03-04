Man Receives Random Reservation Notifications That He Didn’t Make, So He Cancels Them One By One

Isn’t it annoying when people don’t use their own phone number for their personal matters?

Using my phone number for your reservation for V-Day? Not this time. I have a pretty easy Google Voice number that people tend to use to make reservations. I’ve gotten hundreds over the years and it’s mildly annoying. There’s usually a link in the confirmation text messages to cancel which I always do on the day of the reservation.

This last Tuesday, I got a text saying that my reservation was confirmed for today. Except I didn’t make one. And I don’t live in that city. So, I patiently waited to cancel it today.

Today, I got another text saying, “Your reservation is at 6pm. Click the link to cancel.” Well, bud, your girl is gonna be annoyed you were too lazy to use your own number because tonight’s reservation just got canceled! Happy V-day, chump. No Mexican food dinner for you.

Why wouldn’t people use their actual phone number to make a reservation? They deserve to have it canceled for using someone else’s number.

He had a very good reason to cancel that reservation!

