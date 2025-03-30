Man Refuses To Travel For A Friend’s Destination Birthday After They Showed No Gratitude For Staying In His Home For Two Weeks

There’s nothing worse than going out of your way to help someone and receiving absolutely no appreciation in return.

So, what would you do if you took in a family for two weeks, fed them, and made sure they were taken care of, only for them to never acknowledge your generosity?

Would you ever help them again?

Or would you think twice before doing them another favor?

In the following story, one person reaches their breaking point with a family they were trying to help.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for expecting some gratitude after taking a family in for two-weeks, then using that to justify why I don’t want to travel for a birthday party? We took in a family of three for two weeks after their home was severely damaged by the South Carolina storms. It was two adults and an 18-month-old, and they are my spouse’s close friends. We fed them and met all their needs until they got into their rental home. This family is doing okay financially, but I’m sure this didn’t help and I wasn’t going to make them pay for a hotel or even pay us to stay. We wanted to take care of them.

He was confused as to why they didn’t show some gratitude.

After they left, they continued on with their lives – Going to amusement parks, posting adventures on social media, spending money on nice dinners, etc. At first it didn’t bother me, but as I started seeing them move on with their lives. I felt kinda disrespected that we opened our home to them for two-weeks and they couldn’t show some gesture of gratitude. No card, no bottle of whisky, flowers, no offering to buy dinner one of the nights (instead we fed them our food the whole time). Any show of gratitude would have been awesome, but they didn’t do anything. I forgot about it and we continued on with our lives and friendship.

Now, they need another favor.

Last week, one of them begged us to go to their destination birthday party for their kid. They are having trouble getting people to go, with most RSVP being declined on the Facebook post. They saw I declined, and they called us pleading us to go. It is about two hours away and probably would have involved us paying for a hotel room that night and going to an amusement park, as well. My wife suggested we do it to support them on their girl’s 2-year-old birthday. I was repulsed and said, “No way, ” citing the lack of gratitude for what we did for them after Hurricane Helene.

Because they’re not going, his wife is mad and not really speaking to him.

She said I’m an ******* for declining for those reasons, and I’m being petty. She was short with me for a while after that, saying they didn’t have to do anything and that we should go since none of their other close friends were going to their party. I don’t feel like I’m in the wrong here. I would never crash someones home for two-weeks and not show some gesture of gratitude. When they begged us for another favor, I felt zero sympathy for their plight and made me respect them even less. If it was any of our other friends, we would go, but I’m not wasting my time or money for them. AITA?

This whole thing sounds very petty.

Let’s take a look at what Reddit readers have to say about it.

According to this person, he’s being petty.

These are harsh words, but they are true.

Here’s someone who would also skip the birthday party.

Great thoughts.

This guy’s values are backward.

You don’t help someone to get thank-you gifts; you help them because it’s the right thing to do.

He sounds like something else.

