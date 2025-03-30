Man Takes Extra Free Sample While Making Shopper Wait, So They Steal His Phone Number And Start Grabbing His Second One Before He Can

It’s one thing to take advantage of free samples, but when someone’s greed holds up the line, it can get frustrating.

What would you do if someone repeatedly made you wait just so they could snag an extra sample for themselves?

Would you stay quiet and let them have their way?

Or would you find a clever way to turn the tables?

In the following story, a ShopRite customer finds himself dealing with this very thing and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Guy made me wait while he got an extra sample, now I’m getting his samples before he can see In my local ShopRite, they have a machine that dispenses free samples. It’s a slightly time-consuming process: You have to punch in your phone number and wait through a commercial before receiving a sample. The sample is usually something like Belvita mini bites or granola bars. I ended up behind this one guy on two occasions. He got his sample, saw me standing there waiting, and then typed in a second number to get a second sample.

Annoyed, he memorized his phone number to use later.

I don’t care that he got two samples. Do whatever you want. I was annoyed that he knew it took a good amount of time and didn’t have the courtesy to let me go before he got his second sample. So, I wrote down his phone number and now grab his second sample before he can. This week, it was a small box of raisins. I may have saved him from disappointment.

Hilarious! Wonder what the guy thinks.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

Walmart had freeosks??

It sure does!

Sounds like it’s a short process.

This is such a funny thought!

That’ll teach him!

It’s hard not to wonder if he found another phone number to use instead or at least tried to fix the problem.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.