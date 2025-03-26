Man Was Visiting His Home Country And Wanted To Go Out To Lunch With His Family, But While He Arrived At The Restaurant Early, The Rest Of His Family Was Very Late

When you are visiting your home country, you want to make sure you are able to see your family and spend some time with them.

What would you do if you planned on meeting them all for lunch, but when you arrived early and reserved a table, they all failed to arrive on time and even got upset that you were annoyed?

That is what happened to the person in this story, which put him in a very uncomfortable situation trying to keep the table while lots of others were waiting.

AITAH for telling my mom off I’m an emigrant. I went for 3 days to my country & tried to book a family brunch. The proposed time was 12h, so I told them that I would go a bit earlier, since the restaurant does not allow bookings & it was Saturday.

That is nice of him to get there so early.

I arrived at 11h and spoke with the waiter that we wanted a table for 6adults and a toddler, 1 hour from then. All good & I could sit already. I knew that everyone needed ~30min to arrive & park, so at 11h30 I started msg the chat, asking what’s up. My brother replied, apologizing because they were running late(which was totally cool with me because everything with toddlers is hard to manage).

His mom had replied.

My mom and aunt were together and remained silent so I called mom. When I asked what’s up she told me that they were on their way, but I could hear some echo, so I said “wait, tell me you are not still at your house”, to which she replies that yes, they are, but they would leave now, to catch my uncle. I got surprised that my uncle was joining since no one mentioned him and he never does, but all good, I just asked them to really move. At 11h47 the chat was weirdly quiet so I started sending pressing messages. No one replies, so I try to call the chat, no one answers.

How can they be running this late?

I then started calling my mom, and she answers saying “yes yes, we are leaving now”. Obviously I get a bit more pressing and I am like “you guys really need to leave now now!”. At this point, there is a huge queue while I’m holding a 7 people table. At 12h04, I have had enough and decide to call my mom again. She answers, & I understand that they are still at the house. Now a small resume of the dialogue:

Mom is definitely out of line here.

Me: “I cannot keep this table any longer, if you haven’t left yet, I need to drop the table” Mom: “people have kids! You cannot expect them to be on time” Me: “yes and I get that for my brother, but what’s your excuse?” Mom: “you are being very unpolite, we told you, we are leaving” Me: “yes, more than 30min ago, we scheduled at 12h and you wont be here until 12h40” Mom: “you are being so unpolite to me, and your aunt is next to me listening. You cannot control peoples lives” Me: “I cant keep a 7 people table, for 40minutes, with only 2 people, when there is a huge queue. Don’t come”

I’m surprised they let him hold the table that long.

In the end I spoke with the restaurant lady (that was quite understanding even though she was clearly unpleased) and she allowed us to wait for 20more minutes. At 12h30, my brother, sister-in-law and toddler arrive and they told me that the others were on their way. At 12h51 they finally arrived and only my uncle says hi to me. My mom didn’t even exchange a single word with me until the end of our brunch, we only said bye and me and my partner left to catch my plane. AITAH?

This family was very inconsiderate, and he was more patient than they deserved.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

A lack of punctuality is annoying.

This commenter says he should have left.

It may be a cultural thing.

Here is someone who says mom was disrespectful.

This person says the family is very rude.

This family is extremely inconsiderate.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.