‘Manager said it was my fault.’ – AutoZone Customer Talked About The Unexpected Experience He Had At A Store

Well, this is a bummer…

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how things went sideways in a hurry during a trip to an AutoZone store.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Spray paint bottle blew up in my hands at AutoZone” and it looks like a total mess!

A voice in the background said, “Yeah, that’s what I’m saying, but it needs to be taken off of this.”

The caption to the video reads, “He told me to test it out to make sure sprayed right then the cap popped off and wouldn’t stop spraying everywhere.”

Another text overlay at the end of the video reads, “Manager said it was my fault.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person offered a tip.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer weighed in.

He didn’t see that coming!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.