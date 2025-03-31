Man’s Company Was Getting Bombarded With Faxes Of Ads From A Local Business, But He Decided To Send The Ads Right Back But 500 Times Over

I’ve never seen a fax machine, but apparently they can quickly cause chaos.

In this man’s case, he was getting a lot of junk faxes from a company, so he decided to retaliate in style.

Let’s read the story.

You send me junk faxes, I’ll send them right back. Our company, believe it or not, still receives faxes. This happened a few years ago, but we can send and receive faxes through email.

A vintage beef was about to begin.

One local business was blowing up our fax line with advertisements and I finally had enough. I attached a copy of their advertisement to a new email, typed out their fax number, and then copied and pasted it into “to” email address about 500 times. Maybe even more, I honestly don’t know.

It was proportional to how fed up he was.

I copied and pasted about 20 times, then copied and pasted those 20 at a time, then 60 at a time, and so on. A quick send of the email, and we spent the next 6 or 7 hours sending this company a copy of their advertisement. LOL. They figured out our phone number and finally called us asking to stop faxing them.

That’s rich coming from them.

I told them if they stopped faxing us, we would stop faxing them. However, what’s done was done, and they would need to let our fax run it’s course. That was the last day we ever received a fax from that company.

Sometimes that’s the only way people will understand.

He gave them a taste of their own medicine and won the fax war!

Sometimes the right person comes out on top.

