Man’s Ex-Wife Has Terminal Cancer And He Wants To Be There For His Kids If She Passes, But His Current Wife Disagrees And Thinks Their Vacation Is More Important

Having to be there for loved ones can come at any time.

In this case, as a man was planning a vacation with his current wife, he considered what to do if his ex-wife and mother of his two children passed away while they were on holiday.

His wife thinks he should stay instead of flying back and being there for his kids.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for planning to return from holiday IF ex-wife passes from cancer? My wife and I are in our 60’s. My ex (call her M) has terminal cancer. I’ve two kids in their 30’s, from first marriage, and my daughter is particularly close to her mum.

This is already a very delicate moment for all members of the family.

The marriage ended when the kids were 5 and 9, with me only seeing them every second weekend. I have a good relationship with both kids but distantly cordial with M. M didn’t tell me about the cancer and I don’t know if she yet knows I found out.

Although they’re no longer together, he cares about her and their kids.

My wife and I are planning a 6-week holiday in Europe. I raised the issue of: “What if M passes whilst we’re away?” My wife was horrified at the idea I’d rush home to support the family and the extra cost of doing so. Am I in the wrong for considering supporting my kids more important than continuing a holiday? AITA?

He would be doing the right thing, and his wife should know that this speaks volumes about the kind of person he is.

Sometimes, you just have to do the right thing whether others understand or not.

His wife might have been a poor choice in partner.

