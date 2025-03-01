Manager Ignored Employee’s Suggestion And Told Him To Copy And Paste 2000 Fields Every Day Manually, So He Automated The Job And Told No One

It’s very frustrating when you share a better way to do something with someone, and they don’t listen.

In this man’s case, he asked his manager if they could automate a process, but the manager refused and told him to do it manually. He decided to do it his way anyway.

Let’s read the story.

Copy and Paste 2000 Data Fields Daily? I’ve joined a new extremely disorganized team. My manager who plays the game in corporate well has somehow made it look like the problems are due to the new person, me.

This sounds laborious.

Their “resolution” to their disorganization has been to ask me to copy and paste fields from forms all day, every day, from dates to tracking numbers. Then will call on me any moment of the day to share a specific data point.

He spoke up about it.

I’ve explained how unreasonable this is and even suggested we pull reports and automate, but was told that’s too complicated and will take too long (they originally did this by hand). I’ve been told “these are the rules”.

He was dealing with unreasonable people, so he did what he had to do.

I’ve now pulled the reports, automated the job, made some pivot tables and my 8-hour job is done in 10 minutes. I’m not saying anything. They think I’m slaving away organizing tracking numbers and dates scouring a data point for my master when called while I’m working on my second remote job. I just walk out of my office from time to time with my sad face while my boss smiles smugly.

He outsmarted their process and all of them as well.

He tried to help them, but he could only help himself.

