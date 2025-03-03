Roommates Insulted Him And Accused Of Eating All Of The Food, So He Stopped Buying Groceries And Left His Roommates In The Lurch

Living with other people can be really toxic.

This man would buy grocery and food items every month to share with his cousin and roommates.

He barely ate any of the food he bought, but his roommates would insult him, accusing him of finishing all the food.

Eventually, he was sick of it and decided to prove to them that he wasn’t the one eating all the food.

Blame me for the missing food, well enjoy not having any more. This happened over 15 years ago, when I started college. I stayed at a relatives house that they turned into a small apartment. Most of the residents there were okay. Along was my cousin and his buddies.

This young man had a generous food allowance.

We had a joint kitchen. My parents gave me a generous allowance, especially for food to share with everyone. As they were still teens and young adults, they ate a lot. I, at the time, was big, but didn’t eat much as I didn’t move around much.

His cousin told him not to eat too much food.

This started the second month of living there. My cousin told me not to take too much food. They were having to be frugal the last few days before they get their allowance/salary. Here’s the rub: I would spend min. of $200 for groceries. Mostly food that you can just heat up in the microwave/oven.

His cousin’s friends would eat food that he bought.

But my cousin and his buddies would have friends over. They would help themselves to whatever. Other roommates didn’t contribute, Maybe because they didn’t use the kitchen or only leave condiments.

They would insult him because of his size, even though he doesn’t eat much from their stock.

They’d go through food, and the last week, they’d have to be frugal as hell. Bread with water, rice with salt, etc. Hell, they’d even go around places to get leftovers. I probably contributed over 75% of the food, but I didn’t eat much, also because I would eat out as my schedule was busy. They would insult me based on my size, subtly and not so subtly.

His cousin hid the food, and the others insulted him.

One time, I came home with them having a BBQ. Immediately, my cousin hid the food. And his buddies told me that f they offered me any, it would be gone. So, I stopped buying food. Simple, right?

Now, they have to be frugal for another week

Well, instead of them being frugal the last week, they had to be frugal onto the 2nd week of the month. They couldn’t hold their get togethers. And they certainly couldn’t get their favorites. Especially the Spam, as it was quite expensive in our area.

They don’t have anything decent to eat.

I once came home and they were just idling in the kitchen. They were making a meal out of a couple of eggs and clearly passed their shelf life vegetables. My cousin cut back on his vices, too. He realized he can’t get drunk and starve, and vice versa.

He eventually bought and shared fried chicken with them.

They were miserable for months. Until I gave them a saving throw, and brought some fried chicken. I left after my first semester for reasons, but by then, my cousin and his buddies were very eager to kiss my bottom just for Spam.

If you don’t contribute to the food, you don’t have the right to complain.

