Man’s Sisters Begged Him to Take Some Unwanted Land, But Now That it’s Valuable They’re Demanding it Back

Nothing ruins a family quite like money. Especially when you don’t see it coming.

Inheritance and property that increases in value over time only makes the family drama worse.

Just listen to this story about a man who is dealing with drama caused by his sisters and their supposed claim to land he has been taking care for many years.

Family drama over land given away years ago—now they want it back My grandfather had written a will distributing land among his kids. My dad is the 5th child (he has 6 sisters and 1 brother).

Around 20 years ago, there was some discussion and at the time, one of his sisters wasn’t interested in her share because the land was uneven and had pits, making it less valuable. She even said she had no need for it and offered it to anyone who wanted it. Since all the sisters were married and living far away, and my dad was the eldest son, they all insisted that he take it. He refused at first, but after repeated requests, he agreed.

A couple of years later, during this sister’s daughters’ weddings, my dad went out of his way to help them financially-gave cash, gifted jewelry, and ensured they didn’t struggle. Fast forward about 7 years from the agreement, and suddenly, the same sister came back demanding the land back because property values in the area skyrocketed. My dad refused, reminding her that she willingly gave it up, and they had practically begged him to take it. This led to heated arguments, and surprisingly, some of the other sisters took her side

It’s frustrating because my dad did everything in good faith, and now they’re trying to rewrite history. The land was practically worthless when they didn’t want it, but now that it’s valuable, they want it back. Did my father do the right thing?

Don’t let money come between you and those you love.

