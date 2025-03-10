Mechanic Stressed The Importance Of Getting Cars Inspected Before Buying Them. – ‘I could do better than that when I was in high school.’

It’s kind of crazy to me that some folks these days DON’T get their cars inspected before buying them, but I guess people are in a hurry these days…

But hopefully this video will change some minds out there!

A mechanic named Sherwood took to TikTok to demonstrate why the pre-inspection process is so important when it comes to car buying.

Sherwood inspected a 2024 Nissan Altima in the video and said that the customer was confused as to why the car had a busted air conditioner when it only had 10,000 miles on it.

Putting freon in the vehicle didn’t fix the issue, so Sherwood hooked it up to his diagnostic tool. The test showed that the Altima’s laser radar system was messed up and there was an issue with the a refrigerant pressure sensor.

Sherwood was surprised by what he saw under the hood, especially with the car’s wiring. He said that’s what was causing the air conditioning problems. He investigated more and said that some wires hanging under the hood led him to believe that the car might have been involved in an accident.

The mechanic scrutinized the car more closely and said a bolt under the hood further convinced him it had been in a wreck.

Sherwood found even more damage on the body of the car and he even suggested parts of it had been repainted to cover up evidence of an accident.

The mechanic looked up the Carfax information about the car, which told him that the car had only sustained “very minor damage” in a wreck.

He said, “Come on. That’s not minor.”

As Sherwood inspected the car even further, he noticed that even the roof of the car wasn’t up to snuff and had a “horrible paint job.”

He ended his video by saying, “I could do better than that when I was in high school. And I’m not even a body guy.”

Don’t skip that inspection!

