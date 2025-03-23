Middle School Students Prank Text A Classmate, But He Figures Out Who It Is And Pranks Them Back

Often pranks are only funny to the person pulling the prank.

When the tables are turned and the pranksters gets pranked, suddenly they don’t think it’s funny anymore.

That’s what happens in today’s story due to some quick thinking and a little internet sleuthing by a middle school student.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

Played along with prank texts, became the prankster For context, this happened in middle school. I was only a few months into having my first cell phone, the iPhone 4S. I was chilling at home one night when a random number started texting me. After name-dropping me, they started sending me threatening messages. I’m talking stuff that was WAY over the line for my age – they were making it sound like they were outside, ready to beat me up if I left.

It wasn’t hard to look up the phone number.

It was pretty scary for about 30 seconds, but then I googled their phone number and found all of their information. Cybersecurity was a lot looser back then, so it was very common for people to post their info publicly. This person had their phone number in their Facebook description LOL.

She figured out what was going on pretty quickly.

It was a chick from my school, “Sarah.” I saw her in passing a couple of times, but we never had classes together. Why would she be messaging me like this? Then I connected the dots – I had recently befriended her sister, “Abby”, and gave her my phone number to chat. 🙄

She decided to scare Abby and Sarah.

Abby started messaging me a few minutes after Sarah did. She struck up a casual conversation, asking how my night was going, but it was CLEAR they were working together and she wanted to see me freak out. So I obliged! I lied and told her I was on the phone with the police. I told the officers every message that was sent to me, and they were tracing the number as we speak.

The sisters admitted what they did.

As soon as I said this, I got a wall of texts from both parties profusely apologizing. Abby admitted it was Sarah and that it was just a prank. There were lots of sad emojis and panic about the idea of police officers showing up at their house.

It was very satisfying to scare them back.

Ultimately, I “told the police” that it was a prank and to call off their pursuit. The girls apologized again and that was the last time I spoke with them. I know it’s not the craziest story on this sub, but it was very satisfying in the moment. I’m happy they got a taste of their own medicine because prank texting people like that is messed up!

That is messed up!

Hopefully those girls learned their lesson before someone really does call the police!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Sometimes people don’t grow out of this behavior.

Another person expected the story to end differently.

This person shares a similar story with a different ending.

This was criminal behavior.

This person couldn’t resist a few puns.

That was an effective prank!

Kids are pretty funny sometimes.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.