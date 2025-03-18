Mother Hoped To Bridge The Gap Between Her Blended Family, But Two Half Siblings Continued To Keep Their Distance

Navigating blended family relationships is never easy, particularly in the wake of infidelity.

While one mother hopes for connection, two half-siblings find themselves mired in indifference.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my mom she should be glad that my half-brother and I ignore each other instead of fighting? I (18) am the product of an affair; my mom cheated on her husband with my dad. As such, I have been visiting her every other weekend for as long as I can remember.

This new reality has been rather bumpy.

Now I obviously don’t get along with her husband, who refers to me as “the boy toy’s son.” Which is kind of funny since, while my dad makes less money than her, he is a few years older than my mom.

Then there’s the siblings.

I do get along fairly well with my half-sister (17), but my half-brother (15) and I don’t talk. We used to play together, but that was many, many years ago.

But now he seems to have no interest in a relationship.

Now whenever I visit, he’s watching a podcast. He ignores me, so I ignore him. Each time I visit, I either read or talk to my sister.

The mother isn’t happy about this and tries to push the two to reconcile.

Last weekend, my mom asked if I would “consider putting my sappy romances down” and “try to get to know him.” I told her I’m not interested and neither is he. I used to say hi to him when I visit, but he never looks away from his screen.

They tell their mom that while it isn’t ideal, it’s still the best case scenario.

I also told my mom she should be glad we ignore each other instead of fighting like many other people in similar situations. She was upset by that statement and said that because I’m older, I should put in more of an effort. AITA?

The mother’s intentions may be in the right place, but maybe her desires just aren’t realistic.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter doesn’t think the newly blended siblings should try to force a relationship that just isn’t there.

He clearly wants to be left alone, so honoring that is the most respectful thing to do in this situation.

It should be obvious that this boy is going through a lot right now.

The adults in this dynamic really need to start stepping up.

Trying to foster a bond that isn’t there can be like trying to fit a square peg into a round role.

Some things just can’t be forced.

