Mother-In-Law Ignores Parents’ Wishes And Secretly Cuts Toddler’s Hair Without Permission, So They Decide To Go No Contact And She Freaks Out

Some people have a hard time respecting boundaries, even when they’re clearly set.

So, what would you do if someone repeatedly ignored your parenting decisions, doing what they wanted with your child instead? Would you try to be patient and look the other way? Or would you finally put your foot down when they crossed the line?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this exact scenario with her mother-in-law. Here’s how everything went down.

AITA for believing my 2.5 yo over my MIL? Without going into too many specifics, my MIL is difficult to deal with. The biggest problem I have with her is that she does what she wants with my daughter regardless of what I or my husband say. I’ll say no candy, and she’ll give her two pieces. She sneaks her Coke and tea even after we’ve told her not to. Most things are harmless enough, but my husband and I watch our daughter like a hawk when we’re at their house now.

She shouldn’t have let her guard down.

We were there for a long weekend, and honestly, everything was going great. MIL was in a great mood, and FIL was feeling good(he’s in his 90s, and his health hasn’t been great the past year). I let my guard down and let my daughter spend some time with my MIL. A couple of days later when my daughter and I are eating lunch, she tells me MIL clipped her hair.

She definitely thought the hair looked like it had been cut.

I asked her where, and she pulled at her bangs, and sure enough, they looked like they’d been cut. She also said the same thing to the neighbor when the neighbor said how blonde my daughter’s hair had gotten, “Grandma clipped it.” That would have been my daughter’s first haircut. I had no doubt MIL cut it. She mentioned a couple of times my daughter needed a haircut.

Her MIL is furious at their decision.

Me and my husband said no we did not want to cut her hair. I texted my MIL that I knew she had cut her hair, and basically, we’d be going no contact for a while, along with how I felt about the situation. She, of course, denied everything and called my husband screaming, crying, “How can you believe anything a 2 yo says!?” AITA?

Wow! That’s a very frustrating situation.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

