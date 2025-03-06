Mother Treats Her Daughter’s Family To Trip To Disney, But When The Daughter Made It Clear That She Can’t Help Pay For The Trip, Her Mother Wants Her To Cover An Unexpected Expense

Disney trips are the quintessential family vacation — but only if it’s within everyone’s budget. Disney trips can be quite expensive, so it’s important to plan ahead to avoid unexpected expenses.

One Redditor struggles with her mother’s vacation budgeting for a Disney trip, and it’s becoming clear why her friends may not like traveling with her.

Read the story below.

AITA for telling her I couldn’t help pay for our Disney trip? I, 24f, live across the country from my mom, 59f, along with my son and husband. My mom likes to take trips, but recently, her friends have been canceling on her.

She came up with the idea to pay for all of us to go on a Disney trip about six months ago.

Vacations can be expensive, and the daughter made her boundaries clear.

My family is not in a financial position to help pay for a majority of the trip, and I made it clear to her that, while we appreciate the gesture, we’d much rather see her more often then spend a bunch of money on a trip to Disney if it wasn’t possible for her to pay for it.

Now, one month from the trip, she’s telling us she wants us to pay for a $400 expense she hadn’t already mentioned previously. I told her that was not in our family’s budget, bringing up that I told her this when she went to book that we could not help pay.

And the mother was not happy at this response.

She’s now mad we cannot cover this extra expense. I may be the AH because this is a lot of money she’s spending on this trip already.

What does Reddit think? Should the daughter be responsible for this cost?

Let’s read the comments below to find out.

It was a resounding “NTA” from Redditors.

And many raise suspicions as to why the mother’s friends were canceling on her.

But everyone said the OP communicated clearly.

This seemed to fall completely on the mother.

Her mother knew the situation.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.