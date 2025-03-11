Neighbor Tore Out Homeowner’s Stairs And Blocked Their Easement, And Now They’re Losing A Costly Legal Battle

Some people will go to unbelievable lengths to avoid admitting they were wrong.

So, what would you do if a neighbor ignored your legal rights and went out of their way to block access to something that belonged to you?

Would you just let them have their way to avoid the hassle?

Or would you fight back?

In the following story, one homeowner finds himself in this exact predicament with his entitled neighbor and opts to stand his ground.

Here’s what’s going on.

Entitled neighbor rips out stairs to my easement and build a wall blocking use I own a home with an easement that goes down to a lake. Four years ago, my neighbor decided that I was no longer privy to the use of my easement, tore out my stairs, and built a wall blocking my use. My home has a deeded walkway easement that is both on my deed and purchasing agreement. The easement is also included in my neighbor’s purchasing agreement and land survey. With this said I had to sue my neighbors and they were sure to drag this out by not responding, asking for extensions, switching attorneys, etc.

He finally won the case, but his problems did not go away.

Three months ago, I won my case in summary judgment. They then filed a motion of error stating that the judge made a mistake, well they lost again and were ordered to return my stairs and remove their wall. Well, now they filed an appeal. They are trying to bankrupt me all because their ego won’t accept that they were entirely wrong the entire time. Mind you they have their own lakefront frontage and they are fighting me for my 10 feet! The mindset of these people is not within my understanding. How could they not want to use their money towards something else? I’m still baffled how this ever got this far!

