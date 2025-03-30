Neighbor’s Aggressive Dog Keeps Getting Loose And Nearly Bites A Child, But Some Think This Concerned Mom Shouldn’t Have Snapped At The Owner

There’s a big difference between a playful dog and one that poses a real danger, especially when kids are involved.

What would you do if a neighbor’s aggressive dog kept getting loose and nearly bit your child?

Would you keep trying to reason with them?

Or would you finally lose your patience and demand they take responsibility?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this exact situation with her neighbor and their new dog.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for getting into a heated argument with my neighbor over her aggressive dog? So, I (F) live in a neighborhood with lots of kids, including mine, and we all play outside a lot. About a month ago, my neighbor got a new dog. It’s a big breed, and I’ve been a little concerned since the start. The dog’s pretty aggressive towards kids. I’ve seen it bark and growl at them through the fence, and I’ve heard from other parents that it’s shown signs of being aggressive too. The final straw was a couple of days ago when her dog managed to get out of the yard and ran toward a group of kids playing. Luckily, no one got hurt, but it came so close to biting one of my kids. I was watching from my porch, and I was shaken.

The owner doesn’t seem to care.

One of the other moms had to rush over and pull her kid away just in time. I was really freaked out by it, and I knew I had to say something. I’ve spoken to my neighbor a few times before about keeping her dog in the yard and making sure it doesn’t get out, especially when the kids are outside. I get that dogs can sometimes be unpredictable, but this one’s clearly got a problem. Each time I’ve mentioned it to her, she’s just brushed it off, saying the dog was “just excited” or “still adjusting.” And I get that’s probably true to an extent, but it doesn’t change the fact that it could hurt someone.

After the attack, she confronted the owner again.

So, after the incident, I decided to talk to her again. I went over and, to be honest, I was really upset. I told her I was worried about the dog’s behavior and reminded her of what happened just a few days ago. I said that I felt like she wasn’t taking it seriously enough and that she really needed to figure it out before something worse happened. I even suggested maybe she should look into getting the dog trained or something. She completely snapped, though. She started yelling at me, telling me I was overreacting, and even said the dog only acts out because “the kids are too loud and scare it.” That was when I kinda lost it.

The entire neighborhood saw what happened.

I yelled back, telling her she was being irresponsible and that she needed to get her act together before one of the kids got hurt. We ended up shouting at each other in the middle of the street, and I know everyone in the neighborhood probably heard. Now, I feel kinda guilty. I mean, it was a bit much, but I can’t help feeling like I had to say something. I’ve already talked to a couple of the other neighbors, and some are even considering calling animal control if the dog keeps acting like this, but I’m worried that’ll just make things worse. AITA?

It would be so sad and senseless if the dog bit one of the children.

