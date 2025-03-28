New EVs Are Super Quiet, But Manufacturers Are Doing Something to “Fix” That

Electric vehicles have a lot of advantages.

They’re more eco-friendly, you can fuel them up in your own garage, and they actually have better acceleration than traditional gas engines.

The one big downside?

They don’t literally go “vroooom.”

EVs are quiet. Super quiet.

Which I and most sane people would regard as yet another advantage, but what if you just NEED the people around you to know how big your…erm…engine is?

Fear not, for as TikTok user @dreamsmotorsports discovered, some companies are here to help you compensate.

“I just bought my 2025 Daytona Charger,” he says, stepping into the slick new ride.

“Let’s see what the first start up feel like.”

“And this thing got some space for a big boy, okay!”

He pans around the luxurious interior.

Then he steps his foot onto the accelerator.

The car ROARS to life.

“What?” he exclaims in mock disbelief.

That roar isn’t coming from the engine, it’s coming from the speakers.

“Drive mode?” He says, flipping through a menu on the dashboard.

“What we working with here?”

He switches to an option which appears to read “Sport,” and the sound effect library changes a bit.

“Oh, my lord.”

Let’s check in with the car experts:

Apparently it’s not the speakers but some even weirder internal system?

Pump up the jams!

Although if we start treating engines like we treated ringtones in the 2000’s, I might be back on board:

Vroom away, motorheads.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!