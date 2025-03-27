New Manager Changed The Procedure At A Bakery, So One Baker Complied Even Though She Knew It Would Lead To A Massive Amount Of Waste

Just because an order comes from a manager doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.

This woman worked at a bakery and followed a baking plan that was already working, but the new area manager insisted on a new procedure.

She knew it would be a big problem, but when the manager wouldn’t listen to her, she let him see the consequences for himself.

Bakery catastrophe First, I’ll explain how the bakery worked. Each day, we had a baking plan. Based on sales figures, the head office generates that plan. Come afternoon time, the said plan would also tell us how many of each item should be available. So if you had 10 and the plan stated 23, you would have to bake 13 more.

Enter our new, fledgling area manager. He decides that, actually, the bakers needed to bake whatever the full amount for the afternoon. Now, I tried to warn him. I also begged the store manager. I knew what would happen.

There was so much waste of baked goods.

But orders are orders, and I was thoroughly bollocked and told to do my job. So. Much. Waste. Instead of £30 appropriately worth of product per evening, we were hitting nearly £300. Halfway through the week, store manager tried approaching me.

He asked about the write-offs being a bit higher than usual. So, could I figure it out? I still did the full bake as requested from above. After a week, the area and store manager both broke and admitted I was right. They had to take their own bollocking from head office.

Sometimes managers don’t understand until they see the consequences of their actions.

Don’t fix what’s not broken.

