New Mom Refuses To Take Newborn To Her Mother-In-Law’s House, But She’s Not Backing Down In The Face Of The Guilt

A woman who gave birth just a week ago is still healing and bonding with her baby.

But her mother-in-law has been pestering her non-stop to bring the newborn to her house—despite being perfectly capable of visiting herself.

Now, the new mom is refusing out of pure spite and wondering if she’s in the wrong.

AITA for not taking my baby to my MIL’s house? I only gave birth a week ago and I’m still recovering to be completely honest, I feel like sh**. When our son was born, my parents came to the hospital to visit, as did my siblings, and my partners sibling. I’ve been home from the hospital for 6 days now, the one person who hasn’t seen him is my mother in law. Bear in mind, my mother in law is a lot older than my parents, as my parter is older than me, his mum is 70yo, but she still drives, and there’s nothing psychically wrong with her, she COULD come to our house, but hasn’t and won’t.

Well, beggars can’t be choosers, ma’am.

Every day since having our son she’s been calling and texting my husband being snippy, asking when we’re bringing the baby to her. I am not ready to leave the house yet, my husband has told her this, and we have said a number of times that SHE can come HERE, and she just says “Just let me know when you’ll be bringing my grandchild to me.” Cant lie, It’s annoying af, and I don’t need it. My husband suggested why doesn’t he just take our baby to her, to which I said no, I’m also not ready for that yet either, he’s a week old.

A week may as well be 0 days old, TBH.

I don’t want to be without him just yet and I think that’s valid, my husband understands but does keep saying his mum won’t leave him alone, and I just snapped a little and said “SHE CAN COME HERE! NOTHING IS STOPPING HER FROM COMING HERE!” We don’t even live that far away from her. We live about a 20 minute drive from my parents, and about a half hour drive from her. She’s a very difficult and odd women, always has been. Today is the first day I’ve felt decent since having our baby. I’ve had a good shower, washed my hair, and put on some makeup, I feel like a human today, so my partner suggested we go and see his mother..

No. Nope. Negative.

But, honestly, out of PURE spite and principal, I don’t want to.. I’ve told him “Maybe later” and he was satisfied with that answer, for now.. But I don’t want to.. She’s been a pain for this past week. I’m so annoyed at her for how she’s been since I had him. Expecting US to run around, when she could have easily come to our house to see her grandchild if she was that bothered. AITA for acting this way and feeling like this?

Imagine pushing out a human and your reward is…a guilt trip from your MIL.

Reddit was on her side, don’t worry.

This person says she has a choice, and it’s the only one, forever.

This person knows the pain of dragging a newborn anywhere.

And this person has the perfect excuse.

She’s recovering from birth, not running a delivery service, right?

In-laws really need to be more thoughtful.

