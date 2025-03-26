New Truck Owner Was Excited… Until He Saw How Much Money It Took To Fill Up With Gas Tank

Hey, here’s a fun fact!

Did you know that the crude oil from which we make gasoline is a limited resource?

As in, there’s only so much of it in the entire Earth, and that once it’s gone, it’s gone forever?

And that by the estimates of oil companies themselves, even if we drilled out every last drop, we’d only have enough to keep meeting demand for maybe a few more decades?

In other words, while the price will fluctuate, it’s never going to go down and stay down again, which some folks, like TikTok user and new truck owner @nicksahka are learning the hard way.

“POV:” reads his caption, “The First Time Putting Gas in Your New Truck”

He happily starts filling as the numbers on the pump climb up.

…and up.

…and UP.

“Stop…make it stop…” he pleads, before it finally complies.

$137.34 for a little under 30 gallons.

To be clear, this guy runs an insurance agency, so it’s not entirely clear why a huge truck is needed:

But get used to those triple digits, bud.

Wait, what’s a “gallong?”

“Air haulers”:

Now, for me, as a man, I’d kinda prefer to rent or borrow a truck on the once-every-few-years occasions I need one, rather than pay these prices every week.

But, to each their own.

