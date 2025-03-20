Nosy Neighbor Installed Cameras Pointing At Their Bedroom Bathroom, So They Enlisted Other Neighbors To Fight Back And Take Legal Action

Privacy is essential in any neighborhood.

This person discovered their neighbor had cameras aimed at their bedroom and bathroom.

They worked with other neighbors to block the cameras’ view, but then the police got involved.

Read the full story below to find out what their next move is.

Neighbour put up cameras pointing into my bathroom and bedroom. A neighbor has cameras pointing at my windows. I put up a 2×4 with plywood, 2 lights, and wind chimes to block her camera. I got 3 other neighbors that have had issues with her, and we all hung out in my yard and built it.

This person’s neighbor called the cops on them.

She came running out, screaming, while on the phone with the RCMP. She told them I was drilling into “her retaining wall” which was never brought up that it could even be hers. It’s clearly in my property.

An officer talked to them and advised what they could do.

Four officers came over within 5 minutes. She yelled at the officers the entire time. One officer came and talked to me and the other neighbours. They stated that they can’t do anything about the sign or cameras but that I can/should go to the city and take it to court, so I will.

They shared the steps that are allowed by law.

The officer was incredibly polite and thoroughly explained what I can and can’t do. So if you are in BC and dealing with something similar, here is what is allowed: You can have cameras pointing into your neighbor’s yard, but any cameras pointing into windows is considered voyeurism, and you can be taken to court over it. You are allowed flood lights, and you can block cameras all you like.

Apparently, they could remove the cameras on their fence.

For the cameras on my fence, she has been told to take them down, and if she doesn’t, I can go ahead and take them down, without damaging them and place them on her doorstep. As for the damage to the fence, that is up to the court to decide.

Laser pointer, or anything else that can potentially damage the cameras, are not allowed.

They decided to put cameras on their property, too

I will be placing cameras all around my property with some looking directly into her backyard I was given the green light by RCMP.

The neighbors are also planning something against her.

Five neighbours are starting a petition to shut down her VRBO which she needs to afford to live there. Screw bullies!

