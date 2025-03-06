Officer Expects His Team To Provide Food For Him On A Mission, So They Got Creative With How They Met His Demand

What would you do if your boss made an unreasonable demand? Would you point out how unreasonable it was, or would you find a way to comply while also teaching the boss a lesson?

This team puts a creative spin on following orders.

Read about one Redditor’s father’s tale of serving an ungrateful officer — and how the soldiers find a creative way to do so.

See the story below.

Order us to serve you in the middle of forest? Okay, your highness… So, this is my dad’s story, and so some details might not be exact, but this is in 80s (not USA). Some context beforehand: in my country, there are two types of police forces — the urban force which you are all aware of — patrol cops, detectives etc, and then there’s rural police force, which don’t do any of the duties like urban cops.

Each of the teams handle different modes of policing.

Their job is to train like army soldiers and are responsible for keeping peace. When there’s riots in city, these cops handle the crowd management, and not the urban police force (who are still used but not trained to do this, so they go to secondary support role in these scenarios).

But the rural police force goes on missions…

They also do missions in the rural areas of the region with military gear. There was a big issue with private militias back in 80s. Their job mainly is to find these private militias operating in the area. These militias act like government is not a legitimate one and are trying to install private governments in surrounding villages and small towns. They attack or blackmail local representatives or government employees from doing their work while blocking any building of roads or telephone lines.

This is where the OP’s father comes in.

Long story short: my father’s task force job is to patrol these remote areas/forests based on the questionable info they get from informers, lucky if they find these people, ask them to surrender or fire fight ensues. Most of the time, the job is to search a specific area, ensure its clear and move on. Things are usually boring and fire fights are rare. The bad parts are searching the difficult terrain and ensuring you are not caught in land mines and such. Anyway, most of the time, one of the superior officers is sent on the missions. Most officers understand their duties and limitations that come with searching a big forest.

To a degree, it’s every man for himself.

Every man is expected to carry their own gear, food, water, etc. Even a superior officer is expected to carry their own. They refill [water] by boiling water from local streams.

But this is where it gets good…

One time, they had the unfortunate luck of having an amateur arrogant officer. This one dude who was on a power trip, acted like he’s above all and refused to carry anything but his weapon and ammo. Perhaps, he watched too many movies. When the time for eating came, he ordered the men to share their food or else…My dad and others had to begrudgingly share their food.

And he was ungrateful to boot.

And he also ate a lot, as he’s not used to the exhaustion and tiredness. Basically, he’s dead weight and useless to them. [The] entire search mission, he annoyed them, micromanaged them. When my dad protested, he said “I am your superior officer, when I order you to bring me food, you bring me food. I don’t care how. Do as I say.”

And you’ll never believe what his father said…

My dad said “Okay, you got it, sir!” [The] next day, the task force is going via a remote village and made camp on the outskirts forest, just to avoid any eyes. If they stay in the village, the militia sympathizers will give info to militias and they will attack. So, task force almost never camps in the villages, not to mention collateral damage. Villagers also tend to be neutral and avoid taking sides — as working with either will bring wrath of the other. So, it’s hard to find any food or shelter, even if there are villages.

But the officer expected food all the same.

As they made camp, the officer ordered the men to get the food ready. My dad and his small group of friends in the task force came up with a plan. Some villagers nearby have a shrine and they leave food as an offering to the local gods there. This food [is usually] rotten, due to being exposed to elements of nature for a day or so. These are stuff like fruits, some small snacks, etc.

And that’s when the soldiers got creative.

So, my dad and the men went to a nearby shrine, gathered all the stuff there, cleaned it up with water and cutting out any rotten parts, and made it presentable. By the time officer came back, they gave it to him. They told him their food was over and this is what everyone’s eating. He wanted to scold them, but he’s hungry and so he didn’t protest much. And it’s his first mission; he thought that’s what they ate on missions after running out of food. He ate and then slept while men took turns for the watch.

As you can expect, this food didn’t sit well with him…

[The] next morning, he woke up with horrible diarrhea. He couldn’t move on with the mission. So, they had to abandon their mission per his orders and came back to [the] local HQ base. He never asked them for food on the next mission. No repercussions, as he couldn’t exactly admit that he ordered them to arrange food for him. That will look bad in front of the higher-ups. Not to mention, the chain of command works differently outside of missions and so the task force don’t report to him at all — so their merits or promotions are entirely not on him.

Do you think Reddit is on board with this workplace prank? Let’s see what the comments say below.

One Redditor couldn’t resist the pun.

Another said this was common with officers.

And one user was curious about where this all took place.

This officer got what was coming to him — and then some.

