Older Brother Sets Boundaries With His Younger Sister, But Their Stepmom Says He Has No Right

Being the older sibling isn’t always easy, especially when there are other forces at play.

So, what would you do if your younger sibling constantly disrespected you because that’s what they’ve learned from a stepparent you don’t get along with?

Would you ignore it and hope they grow out of it?

Or would you try to correct the behavior now and set boundaries?

In the following story, a brother finds himself dealing with this very thing with his little sister.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my younger sister that there would be consequences for disrespecting me? I (21M) have a younger sister (9F) who looks up to our stepmom, with whom I don’t have the best relationship. My stepmom sometimes takes little jabs at me, and I’ve noticed my sister mimicking this behavior, which hurts my feelings. I understand that kids are impressionable, so I try to guide my sister in a positive direction. However, she often responds with comments like “You’re not the boss here” and “Your opinion doesn’t matter.”

Here’s where things stand now.

One day, after another instance of disrespect, I told her that if she continued this behavior, there would be consequences, like losing her video game privileges or writing an apology letter. My stepmom was very upset and said I had no right to discipline my sister, claiming I don’t take care of her. This hurt because I often babysit and help out with her, even when it’s inconvenient for me. Our relationship has been strained because of how my stepmom treated me growing up, and I worry that this dynamic is affecting how my sister and I interact. I genuinely want to be a good older brother, but I feel like I’m constantly criticized and blamed for things that aren’t entirely my fault. AITA?

If he wants to keep a good relationship with his sister, the best thing would be to get his own place and make sure he keeps in contact with her – she won’t be young forever.

