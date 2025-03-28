Older Man Was Forced Into Retirement, But His Former Coworkers Don’t Know That He Still Has Control Of The Lights

Sometimes, when life isn’t fair — trickery can help.

Imagine recovering from an injury only to come back to work and end up forced into retirement.

That’s what happened to the man in this story, but thanks to his son, he has a clever way to get revenge on his coworkers over and over again!

Read the story below to find all the details.

Mess with my dad, and I’ll turn off your lights A friend of mine’s father and some colleagues started a small but very successful white-collar business, along the lines of design and contract work. He was the last of the original partners still at the firm.

But then, a crisis struck.

A bit over a year ago, he had a small stroke that required several weeks of recuperating, but he has completely recovered. Well, when he returned to work, he was essentially forced into retirement. It was quite nasty.

However, his son has a special talent.

His son is the handiest person I’ve ever met and has an affinity for gadgets. He’d custom built the office several very large, built-in shelves with lighting.

Thanks to him, this retiree can enjoy life to the fullest…

He recently admitted to me that he still has control of the lights through an app and has set them to go off and on at random intervals throughout the day and will sometimes turn them off and on repeatedly. I can’t imagine this will last forever before they figure out what the problem is but it’s such a funny, small way to get some payback.

This retiree discovered the perfect harmless yet annoying trick!

