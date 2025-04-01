One Couple Couldn’t Agree On Living Together Before Marriage, So Their Relationship Reached An Impasse They Could No Longer Ignore

Love requires understanding, but sometimes it’s pretty darn hard to see eye-to-eye.

For one couple, he wanted to live together first before committing for life, but she disagreed. When neither party was willing to budge, the impasse opened up the existential question: Were they even compatible at all?

AITAH for not straying from family beliefs to accommodate my ex’s trauma? I (29F) and my now ex (29M) broke up in September. We had been dating for almost three years and had discussed marriage several times.

But their idea of what that looked like varied greatly.

However, he had this idea that we had to live together before marriage. I could not get behind this idea of living together before marriage. Culturally and family-wise, it’s just not something that happens in my family. I told him if he needed a different perspective than mine, he could go talk to my dad since they come from similar backgrounds.

Her ex had very different ideas of marriage that were heavily informed by his past experiences.

My ex had seen several divorces from both parents and basically stated he wanted a trial run before marriage. I said no, stating that I was not okay with it. He shouted at me and told me not everyone comes from a fairytale like I do, which is what caused the breakup.

The couple tried to turn things around for a while.

Fast forward to January, and we’re somewhat on speaking terms. He sent me flowers for my birthday and a sweet card. I called to thank him, and things seemed to turn around. We weren’t talking every day, but close to it. He was sending me sweet messages, telling me how much he loves and misses me.

But it becomes clear they’re still on completely different pages.

Now, we’re in March, and I flat-out asked if he had changed his mind on marriage. He replied no and said that my perspective needs to change. I lost my patience and told him he needed therapy and not to contact me. AITAH for not straying from my beliefs and snapping back today?

Some differences can be worked through, but this one may just be too big to budge.

What did Reddit have to say?

Spoiler alert: Relationships are pretty much nothing but compromise.

Often people’s true character comes out in times of stress.

Maybe there really is something to be said for a “trial run” of sorts.

There are a lot of fish in the sea, so why not wait for one who’s a better match?

They thought this relationship would end with a ring, but it ended up concluding with a reality check.

It’s hard to find common ground when you’re standing on two entirely different landscapes.

