One Unwanted Houseguest Overstayed His Welcome, But The Homeowner Delivered A Subwoofer-Driven Goodbye

The wrong noise at the wrong time has a way of turning even the calmest folks crazy.

When one annoying relative cranked his country tunes at full blast, the rightful residents struck back at an unsettling frequency.

Read on for the full story!

Revenge at 10 Hertz. My best friend Tara and her husband Charles have a sturdy, large brick outbuilding behind their family home that serves as Charles’ practice area and recording studio. We can all get really loud in there without getting in trouble with the neighborhood or the cops.

Charles family is always hanging around, so they make them a more permanent arrangement.

Charles’ dad, Pops, is sort of one of those bleeding heart types. One day Pops announces that Charles’ brother DS will be moving back in, and he goes out and divides the studio and puts a second door in so that DS has a place to live while he is once again looking for a job. DS can’t hold a job cause he’s an alcoholic.

But then DS starts to become somewhat of a nuisance.

Well, after all this happens, needless to say when Charles is actually trying to do recording, DS is blaring his crappy country music. At one point DS has put the recording process two weeks behind, right before Charles and Tara were to go on vacation. After informing needed people what was going on and explaining the situation to them, they take off for vacation.

But the musicians soon found a clever way to strike back.

After some discussion about what to do, a plan was hatched… 4 eighteen-inch folded horn subwoofers. After they had been gone for a day or so, I had gone in to do some work myself and even though they were gone, the noise continued. Time to enact the plan.

They got the equipment all ready, then turned it to a very specific frequency.

Lined up the subwoofers in a nice “W” pattern, wired them to the amps, and set a tone generator for a 10-hertz signal. I turned it up just loud enough that you could vaguely feel the vibration in the outside wall but obviously couldn’t hear it. That kind of noise is maddening to say the least.

Before long, DS was out!

It took two whole days to rush DS out of there, and in the end we took out the door and knocked down the wall and got our happy and quiet studio back the way it was meant to be, country music free. Don’t blast your crappy music around people who have more power and equipment than you do cause you aren’t going to win.

That’s sure one way to get his attention!

What did Reddit think?

This pro revenge is just plain sinister!

This commenter would have taken the revenge in a different direction.

People will go to some pretty unbelievable lengths to put a stop to a song they don’t like.

This revenge didn’t even have to make a sound to make a point.

Sometimes frequencies speak louder than words!

