Parents Gifted Their Son A Once-In-A-Lifetime Trip For His Birthday, But When His Girlfriend Didn’t Get An Invite She Caused Drama About Being Excluded

AITA for not bringing my girlfriend to a football game ? I recently turned 20, and for my birthday, my parents gifted me a ticket to the PSG-Marseille Classico in Paris. They gifted me this trip with my brother, so I will take the train, sleep in a hotel, and go to the game with him.

Prior to booking, they did not ask my girlfriend if she would be interested in coming, and they did not even tell her about it until I learned about the trip myself. The trip will be a bit longer than 24 hours but shorter than a weekend.

Side note: My girlfriend was also looking to book this for the two of us, but it was apparently too expensive. Now, my girlfriend is upset and kind of mad that she is not coming and that my parents didn’t offer to bring her.

She doesn’t seem happy or excited for me, and every time I mention it, she gives me an attitude. AITA for not asking my parents to bring her after I learned about it?

