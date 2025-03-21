Parents Keep Buying “Juice Drinks” for Their Kids, But An Ex-Starbucks Barista Has A Warning To Share

As a person who’s struggled with insomnia for years, I tend to avoid highly caffeinated drinks.

Which is why I’m always surprised to learn just how much of the stuff the rest of the world is taking in, like in this post by TikTok User @unstable.supern0vaaa:

“This is your friendly reminder that all Starbucks refreshers, including the ones that are sold in store, do in fact actually have caffeine in them,” she begins.

“It is not recommended to feed them to children under the age of 12, despite the bright, fun colors.”

“Love, an ex-Starbucks barista.”

According to the Starbucks website, these Refreshers do indeed contain up to 55mg of caffeine.

That’s not quite coffee levels, but it’s stronger than a typical soda.

The comments chimed in:

It’s NOT just juice.

Are looks really that deceiving?

People don’t pay attention.

You WANT your kids bouncing off the walls?

I’m getting jittery just thinking about it.

