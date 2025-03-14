People Are Asking To Borrow Phones, But This Guy Warns To Never Hand Them Over Because They’ll Delete Your Tiktok

I’m already nervous about ever handing someone my phone, and this post by TikTok user @jameen_od isn’t helping.

“Hey, y’all be careful,” he says.

“There is a dumb trend going around where people are asking to use your phone for whatever reason to make an emergency phone call, call somebody, whatever. And then they hand you your phone back after they deleted your TikTok.”

“This is the dumbest trend ever. They need their *** beat. So y’all be careful, man.”

“Don’t be just giving random strangers your phone, man. You can’t trust nobody nowadays, man. This is just dumb. I don’t know why you wouldn’t do something like this, man.”

Moral of the story?

Keep your phone to yourself.

