Political Candidate Interrupts Class For Personal Campaigning And Insists On Using The Telephone, So The Teacher Dismisses Class
by Laura Ornella
Those who speak literally and directly are refreshing, aren’t they? Sometimes we’re so used to people not meaning what they say that we are surprised when they literally mean what they say!
Read how one Redditor recounts a tale about respect and, most importantly, listening.
You can’t use that phone
Teacher in an early primary state.
Back in the 1980s, candidates spent a lot of shoe-leather looking for votes, and one way was to speak at schools in between shaking hands at factory entrances and going to Rotary luncheons.
A colleague was in the middle of class when a minor candidate for the governor of a state walked into his class and said, “Excuse me, I need to use your phone.”
“I’m in the middle of class, and you can’t use that phone.”
But the governor wouldn’t have this any other way.
The governor looked a little shocked, and there was a stand-off until the Central Office Assistant Superintendent-of-Whatever said, “It will only be a minute.”
My friend asked if he needed privacy.
The governor nodded.
And so the disruption persisted.
“OK, class is over,” my friend said, looking at the Admin. “Head on down to the cafeteria, and we’ll just have a study hall, since this call is more important than my class.”
As the kids left, the governor picked up the phone and waited. and waited. Then he asked, “How do I get an outside line?”
And that’s when the teacher repeated his first words.
You can’t,” he said, “it’s an internal phone. I told you. You can’t use that phone.”
And off he went for a little break.
This candidate was selfish — so he got exactly what he deserved.
