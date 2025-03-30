March 30, 2025 at 8:48 am

Popeyes Employee Posted A Biscuit Buttering Video, But He Made One Mistake That Everybody Noticed

by Ben Auxier

A Popeyes employee buttering biscuits

TikTok/lboujeekitchee2

Fast food items are crazy inconsistent, right?

Like, generally I love Popeyes. For my money, they’ve got the best fries in the fast food game.

But their biscuits are real hit and miss.

One Popeyes hero and TikTok user @lboujeekitchee2 is trying to fix that.

A Popeyes employee buttering biscuits

TikTok/lboujeekitchee2

“Biscuits will never be dry on my shift,” he whispers is a weird seductive ASMR tone.

A Popeyes employee buttering biscuits

TikTok/lboujeekitchee2

And he goes on to prove it.

A Popeyes employee buttering biscuits

TikTok/lboujeekitchee2

Like, REALLY prove it.

A Popeyes employee buttering biscuits

TikTok/lboujeekitchee2

Dang, dude, those things are smothered.

…with one notable exception.

@lboujeekitchee2

How to butter #popeyes biscuits

♬ original sound – neva

The comments had something of a theme:

2025 03 07 23 54 38 Popeyes Employee Posted A Biscuit Buttering Video, But He Made One Mistake That Everybody Noticed

ALL THAT BUTTER, SPREAD THE WEALTH!

2025 03 07 23 54 51 Popeyes Employee Posted A Biscuit Buttering Video, But He Made One Mistake That Everybody Noticed

Seriously, everyone noticed.

2025 03 07 23 55 11 Popeyes Employee Posted A Biscuit Buttering Video, But He Made One Mistake That Everybody Noticed

It’s literally causing us psychological harm.

2025 03 07 23 55 26 Popeyes Employee Posted A Biscuit Buttering Video, But He Made One Mistake That Everybody Noticed

So if you’re going to Popeyes and you get this guy, you’re either super lucky or weirdly unlucky.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter