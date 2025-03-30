Popeyes Employee Posted A Biscuit Buttering Video, But He Made One Mistake That Everybody Noticed

Fast food items are crazy inconsistent, right?

Like, generally I love Popeyes. For my money, they’ve got the best fries in the fast food game.

But their biscuits are real hit and miss.

One Popeyes hero and TikTok user @lboujeekitchee2 is trying to fix that.

“Biscuits will never be dry on my shift,” he whispers is a weird seductive ASMR tone.

And he goes on to prove it.

Like, REALLY prove it.

Dang, dude, those things are smothered.

…with one notable exception.

The comments had something of a theme:

ALL THAT BUTTER, SPREAD THE WEALTH!

Seriously, everyone noticed.

It’s literally causing us psychological harm.

So if you’re going to Popeyes and you get this guy, you’re either super lucky or weirdly unlucky.

