Pregnant Woman Claims Her Husband Causes Her A Lot Of Stress, So She Doesn’t Want Him To Be In The Delivery Room With Her

It used to be that husbands weren’t welcome in the delivery room when their wives gave birth, but nowadays, it’s completely different. Many dads happily join their wives in the delivery room.

In today’s story, one pregnant woman doesn’t want her husband in the delivery room with her due to how he has behaved during her entire pregnancy; however, she’s wondering if that’s the wrong decision to make.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for not wanting my husband in the delivery room when I give birth? Currently 9 months pregnant. My husband has basically been absent my whole pregnancy. When we found out I was pregnant we lived in different states, for 6 months of my pregnancy he did not come to visit me at all. I physically saw him for the first time while I was 6 months pregnant with our child.

She told him how she felt about his absense.

I expressed how I felt about him missing out on 6 months of the pregnancy and not coming to see me. He was very dismissive and did not provide me with any reason for his absence. We currently live together and he constantly argues with me and stresses me out everyday. He is doing horrible financially and does not check on me or the baby as he should.

She wants him to move out.

He has missed a majority of my OB appointments, he has only attended 2 appointments and I am 9 months pregnant. I told him that he needs to move out as all he does is bring stress to me and the baby, without helping out around the house. We recently got into an argument which resulted in me throwing his clothes all over the house in attempt to make him leave. He called the cops and requesting to have me arrested.

That backfired!

Things did not go as planned for him and he was the one that was arrested. Two days later I started experiencing spotting and went to the hospital. When he showed up to the hospital I requested his removal as he is the main cause of my stress. When I was discharged and returned home I found that he was sleeping peacefully while I was in the hospital.

He really isn’t helpful at all.

The next day he watched me wash and fold baby clothes, lift boxes and organize the nursery for the baby and didn’t offer any help. He laid down and watched me do all the lifting and washing and folding for the baby’s arrival. While I was organizing the nursery the time ran late and he asked me to turn off the light because he wanted to go to sleep. When I refused and told him I wasn’t done folding the clothes he called me a b**** and threatened to disconnect all the lights.

She had to go back to the hospital.

Two days after this I am in the hospital again this time for very severe bleeding. When he showed up I asked the nurses to escort him out. He is now claiming that I’m being unfair for not allowing him into my hospital room and is claiming to be the victim. I updated him that the baby is fine and has not been born yet.

But that wasn’t the only thing she told him.

I also told him that I don’t want him in the hospital with me now nor when I deliver, due to all the stress he’s put me through. He’s now offering me help and now trying to do the right thing but I feel that it’s too late. He’s been absent for the whole pregnancy, stressed me out, called me out of my name, he has only attended 2 OB appointments, called the cops on me, ignored me for weeks at a time, and over all done the bare minimum for me.

She’s wondering if it’s wrong not to let him help.

Now that he is choosing to be involved at the very last month of my pregnancy he wants me to forget everything and let him in. So am I the AH for no longer wanting or expecting his help as i’ve begged for him to support me and help me during this pregnancy and he has not done so?

I’m curious why he was away for six months while she was pregnant. Was it work related, or were they separated? That’s a long time to be away with no explanation.

I don’t think she’s wrong for being upset at him and not wanting him in the delivery room.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

