Pregnant Woman’s Fiancé Asked To Share Her Meal, But She Refused Since The Meal Satisfied Her Pregnancy Cravings

Pregnancy brings about all sorts of food cravings.

This woman has been craving steak and potatoes since the start of her pregnancy.

One night, her fiancé randomly asked her to share her meal.

She’s wondering if he was rude for expecting her to share, or if she was rude for refusing to share.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for feeding my family a fish dinner while I eat steak and potatoes I am three months pregnant. Almost everyday, I’ve been craving steak and sour cream baked potatoes. I never really cared for steak, as I’m more of a chicken fingers and fries girl, but I’m guessing the baby must’ve loved steak in its past life because that is literally all I crave when I don’t even care for it.

This woman made her family a meal different from hers.

Today, I made my family baked pizza spaghetti with fried catfish. I also made a lunch meat salad (salad with chopped deli meat) and dinner rolls. I, of course, am making the same dish. I’ve been eating it almost everyday these last few months. I pretty much make two separate meals each night for my cravings.

Her fiancé wanted the same meal as hers.

Last night, I served the kids first. Then, I was getting ready to make my fiancé’s plate. He expressed he wanted steak and potatoes like me. Mind you, he was aware of the menu because I had my meals planned the night before.

He asked to share her meal.

I told him I only had that one steak for me. He said, “Well, we can share.” I politely told him that I will need to eat all of my food. I am eating for two, and this is all I have for the night. I’ll most likely still be hungry, too. Meanwhile, they have a meal that they can come back to for seconds.

He called her selfish when she said no.

I am now, in his words, a “selfish woman using pregnancy as an excuse to be selfish.” I asked what’s different about today than all the other days? I’ve been literally eating the same thing almost everyday with no complaints? He said nothing but shook his head.

Now, they’re barely talking to each other.

He said, “It’s the principle, Bae.” And he just walked off. We’ve barely spoken since. We just exchange dry good mornings and goodbyes.

She didn’t know if she did the right thing.

AITA? If he had expressed that he wanted the same thing as me, I would have prepared for it, but he literally always eats what I make. I didn’t know I had to be a mind reader.

Never steal a pregnant woman’s food. Ever.

